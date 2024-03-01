Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,798 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,660 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.61.

ADSK opened at $258.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.50 and a 200 day moving average of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,157 shares of company stock worth $7,907,629 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

