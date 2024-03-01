Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,210 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

