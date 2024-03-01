Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 6,385 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 236.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $292,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 98.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,801,000 after buying an additional 194,485 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $268.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $273.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

