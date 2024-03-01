Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 7,877 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $277.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,346 shares of company stock worth $37,278,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

