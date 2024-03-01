Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 12.65% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 855.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FOVL stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

