Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,044,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 693,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of USB opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

