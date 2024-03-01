Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 11,956 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $141.60 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

