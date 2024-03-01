Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 25,545 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 30.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.23%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

