Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 26,757 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 103.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.