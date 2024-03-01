Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 5,960 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

