Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 967 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,247.22 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,197.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,136.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.