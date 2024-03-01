Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,068 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,585 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,975,918 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after buying an additional 713,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,200.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $60.36 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.