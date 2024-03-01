Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,941 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

