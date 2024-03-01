Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 216.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after buying an additional 41,208 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after buying an additional 96,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $720.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $648.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,673 shares of company stock valued at $103,189,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

