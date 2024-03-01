Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 205.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $51.25 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

