Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 253.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

