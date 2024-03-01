Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

