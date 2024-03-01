Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 169.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

