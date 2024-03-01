Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 243.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equifax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after acquiring an additional 795,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 320,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $273.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

