Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 2,061.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.68% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 284.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 54.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA DDM opened at $84.07 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $85.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $441.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Dow30
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.