Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 2,061.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.68% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 284.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 54.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DDM opened at $84.07 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $85.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $441.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.