Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1,239.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $94.79 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.