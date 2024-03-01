Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 108.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after buying an additional 821,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 161,031 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

