Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,355,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,269.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,049.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,336.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

