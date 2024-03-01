Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

AJG stock opened at $243.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

