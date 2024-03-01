Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $216.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.68 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

