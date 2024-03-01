Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 8,309 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 113.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $165.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $166.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.28.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

