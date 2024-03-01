Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $560.97 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

