Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 26,023 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in VICI Properties by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 277,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in VICI Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

