Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,222 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,291 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,410 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.