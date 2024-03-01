TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) CEO Jon Winkelried Sells 1,000,000 Shares

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Winkelried sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $41,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,326,460 shares in the company, valued at $138,513,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TPG opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $45.74.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,398.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TPG by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

