TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Chairman James G. Coulter Sells 16,949 Shares

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) Chairman James G. Coulter sold 16,949 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $705,756.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 386,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,112,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TPG Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.16.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,398.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on TPG. Citigroup upped their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $14,585,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

