Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 353.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $286.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

