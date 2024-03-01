Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 65,623 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

