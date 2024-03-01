Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Diodes worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Diodes by 17.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Diodes by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock worth $1,570,150. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

