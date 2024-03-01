Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 693,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 400,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 330.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 199,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $109.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

