Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,203 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.