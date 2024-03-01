Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.10 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPG Photonics

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,410 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.