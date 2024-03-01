Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.06 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.