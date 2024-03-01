Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 246,022 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,022 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.26% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $439,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 554,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.