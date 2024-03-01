Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $71.87.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

View Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.