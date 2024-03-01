Trexquant Investment LP Sells 37,131 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,131 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE USB opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $47.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

