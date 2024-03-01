Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $66.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

