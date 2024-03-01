Trexquant Investment LP Trims Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Progyny by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 25.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Progyny by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Progyny by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,109 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

