Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Position Raised by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 343.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tri-Continental by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

TY stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

