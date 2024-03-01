TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

TCBK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

