Truist Financial Increases Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $110.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

STRA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Strategic Education stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $111.95.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

