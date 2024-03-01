Truist Financial Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $87.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

BBY stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

