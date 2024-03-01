Truist Financial Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $120.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.