Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $13.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.46% from the company’s previous close.
Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.96.
About Trulieve Cannabis
