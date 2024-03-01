Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $13.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.46% from the company’s previous close.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

