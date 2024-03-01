TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. TTEC has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

